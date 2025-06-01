A scheduled United Nations high-level conference to take place on June 17-20, 2025, in New York will be the trigger point for increased demonstrations against Jews and Israel worldwide.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres - in a highly- inflammatory address on 29 April to the Security Council open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Arab question - stated:

“Across the Middle East, people demand and deserve a better future, not endless conflict and suffering. We must collectively work to ensure that this turbulent and transitional period meets those aspirations — and delivers justice, dignity, rights, security and lasting peace.

It starts by recognizing two fundamental facts: First, that the region is at a hinge point in history. And second, that truly sustainable Middle East peace hinges on one central question.

On a core issue that this Security Council has affirmed and re-affirmed decade after decade, year after year: a two-State solution, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

Today, the promise of a two-State solution is at risk of dwindling to the point of disappearance. The political commitment to this long-standing goal is farther than it has ever been.”

Guterres refuses to acknowledge that after 30 years of fruitless endeavour the two-state solution is dead and buried - as Israel’s Knesset made clear by a vote of 68-9 on 18 July 2024:

“The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.



“It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terror base that operates in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel. Promoting the idea of a Palestinian state at this time would be a reward for terrorism and would only encourage Hamas and its supporters, who will view this as a victory thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of jihadist Islam in the Middle East."

Guterres has refused or on multiple occasions to raise at the Security Council the 2022 realistically attainable Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution authored by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s advisor.

Guterres pathetically refuses to recognize that UNRWA workers were proven participants in the Hamas massacre and hostage taking, and ignoring the wish of 49% of the Gazans themselves, declares:

“In line with international law, the Security Council has rejected any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce its territory. Gaza is — and must remain — an integral part of a future Palestinian State.”

Under international law - specifically articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the United Nations Charter - the Jewish people are legally entitled to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in the Gaza Strip.

Guterres also conveniently overlooks the Palestine Liberation Organisation expressly disclaiming regional sovereignty in the Gaza Strip under article 24 of the 1964 Palestine National Charter.

Guterres makes no mention of President Trump’s declared plan for Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Katz outed Guterres and the United Nations on 24 March 2024:

Guterres deliberately stokes the fires of conflict and confrontation with this call to action:

“The world cannot afford to watch the two-State solution disappear. Political leaders face clear choices — the choice to be silent, the choice to acquiesce, or the choice to act.”

Those presently demonstrating world-wide against Jews and Israel will follow Guterres’ call - ramping up their protests during this pointless United Nations talkfest.

Author’s note: The accompanying cartoon was drawn in March 2024 by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators - who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. May his memory be blessed.