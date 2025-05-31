השהה נגן

The IDF and ISA Reveal Footage From the Strike on the Underground Infrastructure Beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, in Which Mohammad Sinwar and Mohammad Shabaneh Were Eliminated

The IDF, in cooperation with the ISA, conducted a targeted operation against Hamas terrorists who were present in a command and control compound established inside underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The underground infrastructure was extensive and complex and targeting it was made possible through the use of advanced technologies, in close cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, and through precise and focused planning by the Southern Command and the IAF. The infrastructure was located beneath the hospital grounds and served as a Hamas combat control center.

The site of the strike IDF spokesperson

The strike was carried out through synchronized action by IAF aircraft, deploying precision-guided munitions simultaneously, targeting the underground compound where key Hamas terrorists - among them Mohammad Sinwar and Mohammad Shabaneh - had recently been present. The strike did not harm the hospital's functionality.

Prior to and during the strike, measures were taken to minimize the risk of civilian harm, including the use of precision munitions, aerial observation, and additional intelligence. The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use Gaza’s hospitals for terrorist purposes; cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the civilians of the State of Israel.