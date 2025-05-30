IDF troops, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, continue operational activity against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated terrorists, dismantled weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and underground infrastructure sites.

During operational activity yesterday (Thursday), two RPG missiles were fired toward the troops, which resulted in three IDF soldiers being lightly injured, and the soldiers responded with fire toward the source of the fire. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

Shortly afterward, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including, terrorists, military sites, observation and sniping posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, underground infrastructure, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

IDF troops are continuing to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians.