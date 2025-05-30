Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, says that the US proposal for a ceasefire "does not meet any demands of our people (the Palestinian people)."

In remarks quoted by the French news agency, Naim stated that "a (positive) occupation response mainly means support for the occupation and continued killing and starvation (even during the temporary ceasefire), and it does not meet the demands of our people, foremost among them the cessation of war and famine."

In addition, Naim said that "the movement's leadership is examining the response to the US proposal with full national responsibility."

The BBC quoted a senior Hamas official as saying that the organization will reject the US proposal because it does not include a clause for enabling hundreds of trucks to enter Gaza daily.

Reuters reported that according to the US proposal, in return for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies, Israel will release 125 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, and Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Israel will also release 1,111 Palestinians who were arrested after October 7, 2023.