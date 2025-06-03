In a groundbreaking move, seven leading Rabbanim from northern Jerusalem recently merged to create a new umbrella organization, Kupat Yerushalayim. This bold move aids fundraising and allows a money buffer zone so community members can be helped in times of emergency.

The community faces a pressing challenge: 2,160 families have been identified as needing assistance, relying almost exclusively on Kupat Yerushalayim to provide food.

Donate here to sponsor a family>>

Known as the old-timers of Jerusalem, these are the authentic Torah scholars who willingly live a humble lifestyle in order to devote themselves to their studies.

They cannot afford the basic foods - meat, chicken, cheese, and produce. Donors worldwide are partnering to enable families to prepare the Chag with dignity, and Rabbi Dovid Cohen shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, promised to pray for donors of over $110.

Time is running out to help these families, and funds are urgently needed to help 2,160 Jerusalem families purchase basic groceries. Make a tax-deductible donation here to support a family.

SPONSOR A NEEDY FAMILY