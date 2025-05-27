Lehachayot Kindness Club Opens in Jerusalem





A Dedication Ceremony Was Held at Ramot Mall in Jerusalem for the New “Lehachayot” Kindness Club

Ramot Mall in Jerusalem recently held a dedication ceremony for the new Kindness Club of the “Lehachayot” organization - a special, thoughtfully designed space dedicated to the well-being of children with special needs and their families. The initiative was spearheaded by the energetic Chabad community activist Rabbi Mendy Lebel.







The club was inaugurated by the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, and former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau.

Rabbi Lebel founded the “Beit Halomotai” center for individuals with special needs, was the driving force behind the project.







The new facility offers a spacious environment that includes a music room, a relaxation and play area, and refrigerators stocked with treats for the children. It will operate throughout the week, providing a warm, inclusive, and supportive space for the kids.

In addition, Rabbi Lebel placed special emphasis on supporting the children’s families. The center will also host support evenings for parents and siblings.





The event was honored by the presence of esteemed rabbis, including Jerusalem's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, and former Chief Rabbi Rabbi David Lau. Distinguished donors also attended, led by the Chimi family and Chani Steiglitz, who partnered in establishing the center.





The ceremony was hosted by Rabbi Elazar Weber, and the emotional event was attended by public figures such as Mr. Tzvika Cohen, as well as other dignitaries, children with disabilities, and their families - all deeply moved to see this vision become a reality.

The new club marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the “Lehachayot” organization to serve the community. It is expected to bring joy, support, and empowering experiences to the children.

“This is just the first branch in Israel - we're already working on more,” said Rabbi Lebel in his speech.









A dream home isn’t complete without a way to reach it. Help us.

Thank God, we now have a warm, welcoming space where our special children gather in the afternoons—laughing, growing, and shining.

But now, we urgently need to purchase a handicap-accessible ambulance to safely transport these precious souls—bringing them joy, care, and celebration at Beit Halomoti, the Dream Home for Light and Life in Jerusalem.

Would you like to donate and dedicate this life-changing vehicle - perhaps as in memory of a loved one, or to merit a personal salvation, recovery, or blessing?

Contact: 053-443-0036

Every kilometer of kindness starts with you.



Support this special project





