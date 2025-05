השהה נגן

A festive Shacharit (morning) prayer is being held Monday morning with the participation of thousands of Hesder yeshiva students, rabbis, and public figures in honor of Jerusalem Day.

This year's events mark 58 years since the liberation and reunification of Israel's ancient capital of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem Day prayers at the Western Wall Arutz Sheva

Jerusalem Day prayers at the Western Wall Arutz Sheva