With every act of terror by the terrorist Palestinian Arabs, Americans, including Jewish Americans, parrot the idea that this proves that Palestinian Arabs deserve a state. As we have seen in the case of October 7th, the more barbaric and obscene the terrorist attack, the more frantic these morally confused Americans, Canadians and Europeans become to reward these barbarians with a state, money, humanitarian aid and the welcome to immigrate to our cities and countries.

Once again, we see this sort of thing in the murder of a young couple who worked in the Washington D.C. Israeli embassy and were attending an event at the Jewish museum where they were shot.

JoJo Kalin, a board member of the American Jewish Committee who helped organize the event, said she did not witness the shooting but felt a "sense of guilt" about what happened.

Said Ms. Kalin: "I'm not going to lose my humanity over this or be deterred. And that Israelis and Palestinians both still deserve self-determination and [it is] just deeply ironic that that's what we were discussing," she said.

It may well be that Americans and Jewish Americans who think that giving up land to a genocide-supporting death cult is a virtuous course of action should indeed have a sense of guilt for their submission to Islamism.



The event was billed as a networking opportunity to bring Jewish young professionals and the diplomatic community together. Its description said humanitarian aid organizers responding to humanitarian crises in the Middle East, including Gaza, were invited.

Those who want Israel to give more humanitarian aid to those civilians of whom at least 70% support Hamas and the goal of removing the Jewish presence in historical Israel seldom understand that Israel, almost alone in the moral issues surrounding war, is willing and does provide such aid - and the criticism of Israel relates to how much should be the aid and how fast it should be given and how much is controlled by Hamas which steals much of it and sells it back at exorbitant prices to those who were intended to receive it.

But never mind - leftist, liberal, non-Orthodox Jews need to continue their virtue signaling and moral relativism - where the irony is not that peace through more aid to Hamas was discussed but that Jews are now so confused that they think that Jewish values are enhanced by support for Hamas and other violent Muslims.

Of course, American left-liberal Jews who supported Obama and then Kamala Harris did not notice that Obama's confusion was a turning point in the history of American culture and values. Obama's "Muslim apology tour" of the Middle East upon his taking office was the beginning of legitimizing American self-hatred.

Obama said: “I have come here (Egypt) to seek a new beginning between the United States and Muslims around the world; one based upon mutual interest and mutual respect; and one based upon the truth that America and Islam are not exclusive and need not be in competition. Instead, they overlap, and share common principles - principles of justice and progress; tolerance and the dignity of all human beings (my emphasis - and my incredulity).”





To any student of the Middle East, where most Islamic countries do not allow the residence or citizenship of Jews, and do not extend to Christians or Jews full rights, this talk of “mutual respect” made no sense at all. Then, Obama’s equivalency between American notions of justice, tolerance and human dignity to that found in Muslim countries was quite simply shocking. So was his invitation to several members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist-supporting Islamist organization, to attend his speech.

The proposed solution of Vice-President Harris to the Israel/Arab issue was: a two- state solution with a rebuilding of Gaza where the Palestinian Arabs have security, self-determination and the dignity they so rightly deserve.”

But are Kamala Harris and some leftist Jews correct that the Palestinian Arabs deserve dignity and self-determination?

First, it must be stressed that the Palestinian Arabs already have a sovereign state due to the pullout of Israel from Gaza in 2005. Israel reserved the right to control certain security matters, which was certainly wise, in the light of October 7th. Then on the 'West Bank', the Oslo Accords gave partial sovereignty to the Palestinian Arabs which was hopefully to lead in the future to more sovereignty. Did they conduct themselves so as to show that they deserved dignity and self-determination?

Second, we must ask what does dignity really mean?

The Cambridge Dictionary leads off with two definitions:

We have a problem here: This dictionary suggests that dignity comes from the kind of behavior that makes people respect you but Hillary Clinton in a noteworthy speech said we should respect our enemies – so that means everyone is deserving of respect and then everyone would deserve dignity.

Does that include terrorists who butcher babies, torture and sexually abuse women of every age, take hostages and starve them and establish legal charters that call for the murder of their neighbors the Jews?

And now we are told by folks like Ms. Kalin that the Palestinian Arabs deserve a state. And what do Jews deserve ? Dead babies? Dead young couples?

Howard Rotberg - is the author of books such as The Second Catastrophe: A Novel About a Book and its Author; Tolerism: The Ideology Revealed; The Ideological Path to Submission; and Second Generation Radical: The World Through One Man's Second Generation Lens. All book available through Amazon.



