Erfan Fard, a counter terrorism analyst, regularly publishes his analysis and insights in the Israeli media. His latest work, titles "Tehran's dictator - Khamenei’s reign of Terror" on-Iran 1989-2025 - is written in English and is scheduled for publication in Washington in THE coming weeks. His X is @EQFard. Arutz Sheva spoke to him about the horrific murders in Washington and Iran's involvement in world terror.

What is the appropriate legal and counterterrorism classification for the recent attack in Washington, D.C., given its potential ideological and international dimensions?

The recent barbaric incident in Washington DC was a manifestation of Islamic terrorism and barbaric act linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

What factors might implicate the Iranian regime as a potential suspect in this case?

The Iranian regime is currently in a very critical situation due to the activation of the snapback mechanism, increasing international isolation, and the potential threat of an Israeli strike on nine nuclear sites in Iran which are related to IRGC thugs not Iran’s nation.

What strategic or security considerations might justify Israel’s decision to target these nine sites?

For its survival and security, Israel must disarm the Shia mullah’s regime in Tehran and Iran’s transnational terrorist network and nuclear bomb cards.

Should the United States enhance its measures to protect Israeli diplomatic personnel and interests within its borders?

Surely! The lack of responsible policy led to university rallies against Israel in 2023-2024. Iran’s notorious lobbies were behind the scenes to promote the anti-Israel propaganda among the academic world. With all due respect to the U.S. intelligence community the weakness of the U.S. intelligence agencies, particularly the FBI and DHS, means they are still ineffective in identifying the regime’s sleeper terrorist cells within U.S. territory or Latin America.

Can the Iranian regime be held accountable for contributing to instability or hostile sentiment in Western countries?

Absolutely! A review of the Shia Islamic caliphate's 48 years records reveal that the roots of its violent and destabilizing actions lie in the destructive ideology of Khomeinism- an absurd ideology fundamentally built on enmity toward the US and Israel. Recent statements by Iranian regime's officials - such as Larijani- suggest that the regime is attempting to incite unrest in Washington and The West through its stooges and agents in order to manufacture a global crisis narrative and delay the activation of the snapback mechanism.