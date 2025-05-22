The European Jewish Congress has elected Dr. Moshe Kantor to a fifth term as president.

At its General Assembly held in Jerusalem on Wednesday, delegates from over 40 national representative Jewish organizations across the continent overwhelmingly elected Kantor as president, with the veteran Jewish leader gathering almost two-thirds of the vote.

Kantor replaces outgoing interim president Ariel Musicant who opposed him in this election.

As EJC president from 2007-2022, Kantor prioritized the fight against antisemitism, strong cooperation with European institutions and governments, and launching and developing key projects for Holocaust memory and the security of communities.

In his election speech he pledged to expand this work, noting the current challenges, particularly in the wake of October 7, 2023.

“After October 7, every Jew in Europe knows that his or her destiny is absolutely tied to the destiny of the Jewish State. We feel it daily in our communities and our enemies know it too,” he said.

But this was not only a fight for the future of Jewish communities but also one for Europe itself, Kantor said.

“What we are witnessing is not only a threat to Jewish communities, it is a threat to the very foundations of European democracies,” Kantor told the gathering. “If left unchecked, this growing hatred will erode the social fabric of our societies. We are already seeing increased polarizations as the extremes gain strength and moderation is pushed aside.”

He also paid tribute to outgoing interim president Muzicant, saying, “Ariel has served our Jewish communities and the EJC for many decades and I am sure he will continue to do so. I thank him for his devoted leadership in these recent difficult years and I am sure we will work together for the benefit of all our communities.”

Kantor reiterated that solidarity with Israel was an absolute fundamental for the EJC, adding, “This is a time for unity – not division. And in times of crisis, we must act responsibly. That is why I say clearly: we will never criticize Israel in international media. We may have concerns, like any true friend. But we express them respectfully, privately and always with care.”

Solidarity and unity among European Jews was similarly critical at this time, he stressed: “We must work together at all times, supporting communities, respecting their autonomy and consulting on all issues.”

“I am deeply humbled by the support of friends who have been with me in difficult times and I look forward to working with them and all our communities for the benefit of all European Jews,” he concluded.

The European Jewish Congress is a representative organization uniting 42 national Jewish communities across Europe.