Mark Biltz is an American Christian pastor and author

Leviticus 25:8,9 And you shall count seven sabbaths of years for yourself, seven times seven years; and the time of the seven sabbaths of years shall be to you forty-nine years. Then you shall cause the trumpet of the Jubilee to sound on the tenth day of the seventh month; on the Day of Atonement, you shall make the trumpet to sound throughout all your land.

Leviticus 25:18 So you shall observe My statutes and keep My judgments and perform them; and you will dwell in the land in safety. Then the land will yield its fruit, and you will eat your fill, and dwell there in safety.

Leviticus 26:2-8 You shall keep My Sabbaths and reverence My Sanctuary: I am the LORD. If you walk in My statutes and keep My commandments, and perform them, then I will give you rain in its season, the land shall yield its produce, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit. Your threshing shall last till the time of vintage, and the vintage shall last till the time of sowing; you shall eat your bread to the full, and dwell in your land safely. I will give peace in the land, and you shall lie down, and none will make you afraid; I will rid the land of evil beasts, and the sword will not go through your land. You will chase your enemies, and they shall fall by the sword before you. Five of you shall chase a hundred, and a hundred of you shall put ten thousand to flight; your enemies shall fall by the sword before you.

Leviticus 26:24-17 But if you do not obey Me, and do not observe all these commandments, and if you despise My statutes, or if your soul abhors My judgments, so that you do not perform all My commandments, but break My covenant, I also will do this to you: I will even appoint terror over you, wasting disease and fever which shall consume the eyes and cause sorrow of heart. And you shall sow your seed in vain, for your enemies shall eat it. I will set my face against you, and you shall be defeated by your enemies. Those who hate you shall reign over you, and you shall flee when no one pursues you.

From these verses, we find that following the commandments of Hashem, with the ultimate prize following the year of Jubilee, there will be a Tsunami of Blessings or Curses, depending on Israel’s obedience to Hashem. Leviticus 25 states that the year of Jubilee will be proclaimed on Yom Kippur.

The 1973 Yom Kippur War happened on the opening day of the year of Jubilee, according to some sources. It was the Hebrew year 5734. Why did they believe that a Jubilee Year began? The year before, 5733, was a Shemitah year as it is divisible by 7. They concluded that it was the last Shemitah year of the 49-year Jubilee cycle because it is also divisible by 49! Therefore, the very first day of that new Jubilee cycle opened with a historic war for the nation of Israel. (Other rabbinic opinions are that the Jubilee year is the following year, and others dispute that the cycle started with Creation.)

Fifty years later, we find that the Hebrew year 5782 was the final Shemitah year of that Jubilee cycle, as it is also divisible by 7 and 49. This made the Hebrew year 5783 the closing year of the Jubilee’s 50th year, of which the closing day was Simchat Torah, October 7th, 2023!

That 50-year Jubilee cycle was bracketed with the opening day, October 6 th , 1973, the Yom Kippur War, and the closing day being October 7 th , 2023, the Iron Swords War!

Hashem foretold these wars with signs from the heavens. In Genesis 1:14, Hashem stated that He created the lights in the firmament of the heaven as signals when they fall on His pre-appointed times.

You can only have a solar eclipse on a new moon and a lunar eclipse on a full moon. This is why the Biblical calendar is based on both the lunar and solar calendars.

According to NASA records of 5,000 years of eclipses, the statistical average of a total solar eclipse over the 5,000-year period is only one every year and a half. The same goes for total lunar eclipses, having only ONE every year and a half. What are the odds then of having FOUR Total Lunar eclipses within just a year and a half? That happened in 1967 and 1968!! Now increase those statistical odds again when you realize they fell on Passover and Sukkot two years in a row! There were also solar eclipses all over the biblical pilgrimage holidays.

They not only seemed a sign from Heaven for that year but also a warning of what was to come at the beginning of the next Jubilee cycle, beginning in 1973. In 2014 and 2015, it happened again with solar and lunar eclipses all over the biblical holidays, including Passover and Sukkot, two years in a row. This time, they were a Shemitah cycle warning for the closing day of the Jubilee cycle on October 7th, 2023. The previous dates for having FOUR lunar eclipses in a row were when Israel became a nation! Before that, it was 1492! What are the odds! Here is a list of Eclipses around the destruction of the Temple in 70 BCE:

Of the almost 12,000 solar eclipses over a 5,000-year period, only 569 or about 5% are hybrids, happening only once every 10 years, and here there are TWO within 6 months, and happening on Nisan 1 and Rosh Hashanah!

Hashem is issuing a wake-up call to His people! Some say the Jubilee cycle has been stopped because Israel was not in the Land for 2,500 years. Well, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a watch, if your watch is broken, or if you oversleep, time still marches on! Hashem created time before He even created mankind, so mankind is irrelevant to His schedule. All of His festivals and appointed times happen whether mankind participates or not.

We know the Temple was to be a house of prayer for all nations. We also know from the prophecy in Zechariah 14 that all nations will flow to Jerusalem every year for the Feast of Tabernacles, and from Jerusalem the Torah will go forth. This prophecy is waiting for Israel’s actions to be fulfilled, now that Israel is back in the Land. It has been over 75 years since Israel has been back. The world is in chaos and needs Israel’s commitment to the Torah so that the non-Jews of the wor also come to the light and bring world peace.

The nations foolishly destroyed the Holy Temple, not knowing its purpose, but now many from the nations will surround it to protect it! As we very well know, if the prophesied destruction of the Temple took place, we know the prophesied reconstruction will also happen! We should not fear, but move in faith!

Haggai 1:1,2 Thus says the Lord of Hosts, saying: This people say: The time is not come, the time that the Lord's house should be built.'

The time has come! We, as non-Jews from all over the world, desire the presence of Hashem to return to Mt. Zion! We have just completed the 118th Jubilee since Adam! As the Scripture says in the 118th Psalm:

Psalm 118:26,27 Blessed be he that cometh in the name of the Lord; we bless you out of the house of the Lord. The Lord is God, and hath given us light; order the festival procession with boughs, even unto the horns of the altar.

Please bring Light to the world through the Torah by rebuilding a House of Prayer for all nations!

Every weekend, I speak to over 200 cities in 20 nations, with many joining me on tours to Israel over the last 25 years. I represent these non-Jews from all over the world, calling on Israelis to do as Hashem requests from Isaiah:

Isaiah 42:21 The Lord is well pleased for His righteousness’ sake; He will exalt the Torah and make it florious!