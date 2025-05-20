מעצר החשוד ותפיסת הנשק דוברות המשטרה

At the beginning of the week, officers from the Northern District Border Police Localities Division worked to foil agricultural crimes in the Jezreel Valley Regional Council jurisdiction.

During the activity, the officers identified a suspect carrying a bag in a field near Dovrat. The suspect, who noticed the officers, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

Officers found the bag that the suspect threw away, and it was found to contain an improvised "Carlo-style" submachine gun, appropriate ammunition clips, and 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition rounds.

In addition to the main suspect, two additional suspects who were with him were apprehended. In addition, the vehicle that was used by the three was seized.

The suspects, residents of the Aksal Local Council in their 30s and 40s, were taken for questioning at the Afula police station.

The police noted that the Border Police officers operating in rural areas will continue to work with determination to fight crime and terror to protect the farmers, residents, and the entire area.