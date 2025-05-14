Former US President Donald Trump stated during a flight to Qatar that his diplomatic efforts in the Gulf region are yielding significant benefits for Israel, particularly in relation to the ongoing hostage crisis. Speaking to reporters aboard his plane, Trump asserted, "This visit is very beneficial for Israel—my relationship with these countries is good for Israel."

Trump claimed that without the involvement of his administration, the hostages would likely not have survived. "Without us, it seems all the hostages would be dead. There are probably now 20 hostages alive. We have released many," he said.

When asked whether Israel deserves credit for the recent deal that led to the release of hostages, Trump responded, "They have fought for a long time; they deserve a lot of credit. My people also deserve a lot of credit, maybe the most."

Addressing another sensitive diplomatic issue, Trump revealed that he had informed Israel in advance about the US decision to remove sanctions on Syria. He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the discussions.