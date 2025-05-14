After over 500 days in Hamas captivity, the release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander captured the hearts of the nation. Now, a new campaign is turning attention to thousands of lone soldiers still serving without a support system or even a home to return to.

The recent release of Edan Alexander, one of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 2023, brought tears of joy to countless eyes across Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. But one detail stood out for many: Edan is a lone soldier — someone who served without immediate family in Israel, without the comfort of a home to return to during leave, and without a support network many take for granted.

Now, as the IDF intensifies its operations on multiple fronts and reservists continue to serve for months on end, the spotlight is turning to the thousands of lone soldiers who are still defending the country — often quietly and under immense personal hardship.

“Lone soldiers are some of the bravest in our army,” says the nonprofit organization Netzah Israel. “They leave everything behind — or come from extremely difficult backgrounds — to protect our homeland. The least we can do is make sure they have a roof over their heads.”

Since the war began, many lone soldiers have found themselves without a place to stay. Some were previously hosted in kibbutzim that were attacked or evacuated. Others never had stable housing to begin with. With IDF leave periods continuing and many soldiers desperate for rest and shelter, Netzah Israel has launched a bold new initiative: the creation of a Lone Soldiers Home in Jerusalem.

This dedicated facility will serve as a central base for off-duty soldiers — offering clean and secure housing, hot meals, social support, therapy sessions, training programs, and a sense of belonging.

But to make this vision a reality, Netzah Israel needs your help.

Donate now to help build a safe and supportive home for Israel’s lone soldiers>>>

The cost of caring for each soldier amounts to thousands of dollars per month. This includes housing, food, mental health care, and more. While they give everything to keep Israel safe, it’s now our turn to give something back.

These soldiers protect our borders, prevent terror attacks, and risk their lives daily so that the rest of us can live in peace. Yet, many have no home, no family nearby, and no financial safety net. Without your support, they could be left out in the cold — literally.

You can’t stand beside them on the battlefield — but you can stand behind them now.

Together, let’s make sure no hero is left behind.

