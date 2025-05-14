The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has launched a campaign in partnership with several released hostages, political voices, and media figures to thank President Trump as he embarks on his Middle East tour.

Following the joyous release of Edan Alexander, we are hopeful this momentum will create an opportunity for a comprehensive deal to bring all 58 remaining hostages home.

Together, we extend our heartfelt thanks to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to secure their release.

Journalists & Media:

* Ainsley Earhardt – Fox & Friends Co-Host & Author

* Emily Austin – Sports Journalist & Political Commentator

* Rachel Campos-Duffy – Fox & Friends Weekend Co-Host

* Elizabeth Pipko – Author & Political Operative

* Scott Jennings – Political Strategist & CNN Commentator

* Ellie Cohanim – Foreign Policy Analyst & Former U.S. State Department Official

Released Hostages:

* Naama Levy – released after 477 days in Hamas captivity

* Arbel Yehoud – released after 482 days in Hamas captivity

* Omer Shem Tov – released after 505 days in Hamas captivity

* Ohad Ben Ami – released after 491 days in Hamas captivity

* Doron Steinbrecher – released after 510 days in Hamas captivity