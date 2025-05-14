There they are, complete with swastikas and eagle insignia. There is even a figure of General Erwin Rommel, commander of the Nazi Afrika Korps in North Africa. He of the Battle of El Alamein infamy which he lost to the British, thus preventing the already planned construction of death camps for the Jews in what would later become Israel.

AliExpress lego type Nazi figures Chana Esther

Contacting AliExpress customer service to complain, as one reader did, resulted in repeated promises that the seller would be removed. Additional complaints led to the same promises, even to one in which the customer service agent said that AliExpress doesn’t tolerate selling anything promoting hate and that the seller will be disciplined. A month has passed, four complaints have been sent, and the figures are still on the platform. At least they aren't smiling.

Perhaps an avalanche of complaints from customers would make a difference, or the next group of figures might be Jews in death camps for the Nazi figures to murder.

Meanwhile, the figures are selling well.