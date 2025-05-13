The IDF confirmed that the terrorist Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Aslih, who operated under the guise of a journalist and owner of a news network, was among the terrorists eliminated on Tuesday morning in a precise strike in the 'Nasser' hospital in Khan Yunis.

Aslih, a terrorist from the Hamas Khan Yunis brigade, infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7th massacre. During the massacre, he documented acts of looting, arson, and murder, and uploaded the footage to the internet.

The IDF noted that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Following the strike on Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the compound was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The successor of the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip and head of Hamas' finances and institutions, Ismail Barhoum, who was eliminated in a precise strike this past March, operated from within the Nasser hospital, the IDF said.

“Senior Hamas officials continue to use the hospital for terrorist activity, through cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings,” the IDF statement said.