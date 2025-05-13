Emuna Or, sister of Avinatan Or who is being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, has announced her engagement to Mordechai Meir Noam Schreiber.

In a joint statement, the couple shared their joy: "We wanted to share that there is real goodness in the world. It is simple, alive, and has revealed itself. Thank God, the King, what a miracle. We are engaged! Mordechai Meir Noam Shreiber and Emuna Or. Through this, much abundance will be influenced across all worlds. We will soon see Avinatan happy and dancing with us at our wedding."

Yehudit, Emuna's sister, offered heartfelt congratulations: "My little sister, my queen, a true fighter for life. I can't control my emotions. This is simply amazing. After more than a year and a half of chaos, this person who is bubbling with energy found love and built a remarkable relationship with a special person."

She continued, "How much life force a person can have. So much kindness. So much strength to lift one's head and find joy in the midst of pain. How is this possible? It is. Without logic. Thank You, God."

Avinatan Or was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during their brutal assault on southern Israel on October 7 and remains in captivity in Gaza.