Freed hostage tells Trump: Life got better after election

Details of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and released American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander following his release from Hamas captivity were revealed on Tuesday in a report by Channel 12.

Trump opened the conversation, which was held on Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff's phone, by asking Alexander how he was and how Hamas treated him.

Alexander noted that because he was surrounded by people and cameras that he could not go into detail, but added that since Trump was elected, his conditions improved immensely.

Trump recounted to the captivity survivor how his mother pressed on him, but noted that it was ok, and that he is dying to see him at the White House.

The President also told Alexander to relax and "take it easy."