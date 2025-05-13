The family of Edan Alexander, a dual US-Israeli citizen recently released from Hamas captivity, expressed profound gratitude and renewed determination in a heartfelt statement delivered Tuesday at Ichilov Hospital.

"Having Edan home is wonderful. It's a gift from God to see him embrace Yael and to know that his suffering has ended and our family can begin to heal," said his father, Adi Alexander.

The Alexanders highlighted the critical role played by American officials in securing Edan's freedom, particularly praising US President Donald Trump. "First and foremost, I want to thank President Trump, Ambassador Witkoff, and Special Envoy Boehler," Adi Alexander said. "During our family reunion, Ambassador Witkoff was calling American officials at 3 AM Eastern time just to share the good news and encourage them to speak with our family. We'll never be able to fully express what this means to us, but we will never forget their tireless efforts on Edan's behalf."

Describing their son’s return as "a day of celebration," the family also reflected on what lies ahead. "Soon, Edan will return home to the United States to watch his little brother play basketball and reunite with his friends in New Jersey. Now that he's 21, those happy times may include a beer or two—but we'll never forget the first beer he had after his release," Adi remarked.

However, the Alexanders emphasized that their joy is tempered by the ongoing plight of other families. "Edan's release isn't just about Edan and our family. Thanks to President Trump's leadership, it also means that tomorrow, new negotiations will begin that could lead to more hostages being freed and eventually bring this war to an end."

Adi Alexander concluded with a call to action: "For me personally and for my family, our efforts to bring home all 58 hostages will continue until every one of them is back. We are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to that moment for all the other families."