האזעקה בתל אביב שמעון ברוך/TPS

Sirens sounded on Tuesday afternoon in Jerusalem, Gush Dan, the Coastal Plain, and other areas due to a missile launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen.

The long-range missile was intercepted by the Hetz Missile Defense System. MDA updated that no calls were received besides several cases of shock and individuals who were injured on the way to a shelter.

The Houthis launched the missile as US President Donald Trump delivered an address to the neighboring Saudi Arabia, which is in the missile's flight path.

Over the past two months, the Houthis launched 31 missiles at Israel, 11 of them misfired and fell in Saudi territory.