Education Minister and Council for Higher Education Chairman Yoav Kisch sharply criticized Tel Aviv University on Monday following its handling of student events marking Nakba Day near the campus.

"I regret the false morality of Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat," Kisch stated. "Porat is among those responsible for undermining the core values of higher education and free speech in Israel. Under his leadership, the university has suppressed pluralistic discourse and effectively curtailed academic freedom."

Kisch drew a comparison to recent developments abroad, saying, "Prof. Porat should take note of what's happening in the US, where similar commemorations have been held. Any student who views Nakba Day as a national day of mourning should consider studying at Birzeit University rather than at the university of Israel's first Zionist city."

He warned that institutions supporting such activities may face financial repercussions: "Israeli law clearly stipulates that any institution promoting or facilitating Nakba Day events risks losing government funding. That is exactly what will happen."

Kisch had earlier appealed to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, urging immediate action to suspend funding to both Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University, following their authorizations of Nakba Day-related events allegedly held using public resources.

In response, Tel Aviv University issued a firm statement rejecting what it called the Education Minister's "illegal threats to revoke funding."

The university emphasized that, "Student-led Nakba Day demonstrations, held at numerous universities across Israel, are protected under the laws ensuring freedom of speech and protest. The demonstration in Tel Aviv is taking place at Entin Square, outside campus grounds, under police supervision and authorization. The university has not allocated any funding or resources to the event."

The university added, "Yet again, the Minister of Education failed to verify basic facts before issuing a public statement. His letter appears to be aimed more at generating headlines than addressing reality."