Edan Alexander, who returned from Hamas captivity on Monday, uploaded a story to Instagram.

In the story, there is a picture of him smiling and holding a beer with the words: "Home sweet home."

On Monday, the Alexander family reunited with Edan after 584 days in captivity.

Edan walked to his family while holding both US and Israeli flags and wearing a hat with the insignia of the Golani Brigade, in which he had served. His family recited the Shehecheyanu blessing, the traditional Jewish prayer expressing gratitude to God for enabling one to reach a significant or joyous moment.