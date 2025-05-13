הרצוג שוחח עם עידן אלכסנדר דוברות

President Herzog spoke on Tuesday with Edan Alexander following his return from Hamas captivity.

“Dear and beloved Edan, welcome home, beloved son of the State of Israel. We’re all so emotional—every home in Israel is emotional right now. We want to thank you. You were there for so long, and we saw the video you sent—we thought about you the whole time. You were in the hearts of half the world. What matters most is that we want everyone home. Really, that’s what matters. I’m so moved to be speaking with you. You’ve got amazing parents and a wonderful grandma. Stay strong,” the President stated.

Edan replied: “It’s unbelievable that all this even happened. I honestly don’t know how to say thank you. My family is really strong—everyone’s strong.”

President Herzog also spoke to Edan’s family and said: “You’re made of steel. I looked at your family photo—you’re made of steel.” And to Edan, he added: “You’re starting your journey again. It’s going to take time. But the most important thing is—you’re home. We want everyone back. Everyone. Sending you a huge hug from all of us.”