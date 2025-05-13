A family in Beitar is facing an unimaginable crisis as seven children, aged 3 to 15, stand on the brink of losing both parents. Their mother passed away last year after a two-year battle with a serious illness. Now their father—who worked in computers and has been their sole caregiver—lies connected to oxygen, his lungs filled with fluid that doctors have been unable to drain despite multiple attempts.

The situation has become dire. For months after his wife’s passing, the father struggled to maintain a sense of normalcy for his children while working to support them. Despite his weakening condition, he remained at home, doing his best to care for them. Now, his health has deteriorated to the point where he can barely breathe, leaving the children effectively without either parent.

Click here to help the Weinberg kids>>>

They have temporarily moved in with their elderly grandmother, who is overwhelmed, trying to care for her critically ill son and seven grandchildren.

These children face a stark reality: no mother, a dying father, no income, and no support system. Their grandmother, already stretched beyond her limits, cannot sustain this arrangement long-term. The children’s immediate needs—food, clothing, emotional support, and education—remain unmet as their father’s condition worsens daily.

An emergency fund has been established to provide these children with basic necessities and ensure they can stay together as a family while facing the devastating circumstances that has hit the family in the past year.