Former National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yaakov Amidror says that whoever expects US President Donald Trump to change the course of the war or bring back hostages should change their approach and understand that it all depends on Israel and not the United States.

"People have created this 'lala land' of a messiah on a white donkey named Trump. It turned out to them that he's the President of the United States, not the messiah. No need to get excited about it. He is a pro-Israel president; he helps us, he doesn't block us, but in the end, he looks after US interests.

"During this war, we told the Americans 'no' several times, and we can continue doing so. People built up this dream that Trump would solve the problems here - it's not realistic," Amidror said in an interview with the Avri and Cherki program on Channel 12.

He stressed that Alexander's release has no significance in connection with the rest of the process. "It was important for President Trump to get an American citizen out, and he got him out - this has no significance not regarding the fighting in Gaza, not regarding the fate of Gaza in the future, and not regarding the State of Israel's fate. We need to be happy about what happened and not find reasons why it's not ok, and now we have to keep moving.

"The US is a sovereign country, and it has interests that don't always overlap with Israel's. Therefore, we are working by ourselves and we have our own abilities. Therefore, we don't want the US military to protect us, we want to fight on our own."