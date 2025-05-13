Here goes:

-Why is Hamas only releasing an American-Israeli hostage and not an Israeli-Israeli hostage? I am thrilled that Edan Alexander has come home, but where are the twenty other Israeli-Israeli hostages still presumed to be alive?

-Is President Trump really on board with the rumor that he wants to meet Edan Alexander in Qatar (!), the very country that has funded Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Taliban--and which did not demand the release of any of Iran-sponsored Hamas's hostages? Qatar? Luckily, Edan refused the invitation.

-Why do so few in the Western media and professoriate loudly call out how sadistic Hamas's propaganda is when they release photos of the still-living Israeli hostages?

-Why do the Israeli dissidents in Hostage Square continue to chant "Bring Them Home" and not "Let Them Go"? Yes, I understand that Israeli Intelligence and the Israeli government have made mistakes (what country has not?). And yet--they have also accomplished miracles against so many simultaneous wars against it.

More importantly: With all due respect for the families of hostages, and for an entire nation in mourning--do these suffering souls fail to understand that thus far, nearly 2,000 Israeli soldiers and police officers have died in battle, many on October 7 and many others in an effort to rescue these precious hostages and, more important, in order to ensure that no more Israelis, including foreign workers, will be murdered, tortured, and held hostage? Why do they not emotionally factor in the suffering of the countless Israelis who've been wounded and traumatized, as well as their own agony about their loved ones who've also been either murdered or kept in Hell for 584 days?

Why do American rabbis (for now, I will not name and shame them) still want Israel to uphold "Jewish values" in a war against genocidal barbarians? Doing so will not win this war against Hamas. Rather, this is the equivalent of choosing one's own "superior" ethics over the survival of one's people, in short, choosing death, not life. The Torah does not command us to do so. It commands quite the opposite.

Why did the new Pope, in his first Sunday sermon, say the following:

"I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people," which he followed immediately with this: "I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip; may there be an immediate cease fire! Let the humanitarian aid be provided to the stricken civil population, and all the hostages be freed."

Why did Pope Leo name the hostages last? Is he also talking about the Palestinian Arab terrorists with blood on their hands who are being held in Israeli prisons or, strictly speaking, only about the allegedly still-living 20 Israeli hostages? He mentions India-Pakistan last, saying that he "welcomed with satisfaction" the news of their cease-fire but failed to note that Pakistan has already breached that agreement.

Will Pope Leo ever focus on the persecution of Christians by Muslims worldwide, not just in the Middle East? Will the Pope call out the name of the religion always invoked and involved in such persecutions? Or will he follow the line of the Western mass media and only refer to the evil-doers as "militants" or "gunmen"? Or worse: Only as "victims"?

In 2018, the late Pope Francis, together with Mar Gewargis III, the Catholic Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, issued a Common Statement calling for an ongoing "theological dialogue" and "an end to violence against Christians in the Middle East.... (Dialogue, they say,) "is also the best antidote to extremism, which is a threat to the follower of every religion."

"Dialogue," if it was attempted, did not work. And why? Because Islamist Jihadists believe it is their religious duty either to convert infidels or to slaughter them.

Both Israel and Christianity are facing genocidal extermination at the hands of Muslims. This is a religious war, not a war over territory. No one in the West wants to believe this.

I will never forget the time in 2002 when terrorist and PLO leader Yasir Arafat took over the Church of the Holy Nativity in Bethlehem for five weeks. They knew that the Israelis would never, ever, storm this Church--and they never did. U.S. Embassy officials later found 90 rifles and other guns, and Israelis later found 40 explosive devices. At the ensuing standoff, other ("innocent"?) Muslims stood in Manger Square and "called out Allahu Akbar" (our God is great or the greatest), hoping to support their terrorist relatives. Food became scarce, and the toilets stopped working. To end the stand-off, Israel finally agreed to allow the worst of the terrorists to safely leave the country.

The information is also in about Iran, Qatar, Hamas, and Hezbollah. But our leading intellectual, academic, and religious leaders refuse to share the facts. And thus, Western-campus wannabee Jihadists remain utterly lost in terms of the truth.

Finally, I hope we soon find out what President Trump is really doing vis-a-vis the Middle East. Does anyone really know? Rumor alone has it that he might be accepting a 400K or 500K all-gold plane from Qatar for temporary or permanent use as Air Force One; rumor also had it that the President would yield to Qatar's demand that he meet the Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, who has just been released by Hamas in Qatar. That did not happen. Alexander is with his parents in Israel even as I write. Has the American President in any way agreed to or engineered even the appearance of distance from Israel?

Is any or all of this true? If true, is it real-estate deals that have driven the man, visions of a Las Vegas-style Riviera in Gaza? Or is it American isolationism? Alexander, shaky on his legs, but mercifully alive and reunited with his parents in Israel--was he chosen because he is half American? How long might we have to wait for evidence-based answers to these questions?