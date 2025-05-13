The winds of war blowing in the Gaza Strip gave rise to a new storm of calls from the left to refuse to serve. This time it was not another letter from pilots, intentionally echoed and re-echoed by the mainstream media (mostly has-beens, and those who were still flying and made their refusal public were swiftly turned into ex-pilots by the CoS), but a call to all IDF units to stay at home and not obey the mobilization orders sent to reservists all over the country.

What reason did those calling for mutiny give? Mantras such as “this is not your country anymore” and “this war is futile because it is impossible to destroy Hamas,” and of course the usual “the only reason this war is continuing is to ensure Netanyahu’s political survival.”

And wonder of wonders, no attempt to dampen their spirits was able to hold back the blossoms that sprouted from among the rocky earth and answered those mobilization orders. The percentage of reservists reporting for duty turned out to be 102%! That percentage means that soldiers who were not called up came anyway. They include soldiers who just finished their mandatory service as well as veteran reservists for whom this is their umpteenth stint.

Despite much-publicized burnout, despite the burden falling on too few, despite the hardship facing the families left behind, despite the boss or the business whose demands are not being met. Despite it all- they put on their uniforms and took their places awaiting orders when the time comes.

Luckily, it seems that campaigns, no matter how noisy they are – do not always work. Not even when they are a mantra repeated by those elites “who set the tone,” presented as de facto axioms, and accompanied by demonization knowing no bounds of a figure who is the subject of controversy even among his voters. What can they do if despite the superhuman efforts, the country is not convinced that the Prime Minister, a man who last got a full night’s sleep some time in the 1990s, is ready to send soldiers to battle solely in order to break his own record in a position that is so demanding, exhausting, and full of ingrates.

The fact that Netanyahu is a bereaved brother, who, at the time, had to inform his parents of his brother Yonatan’s death, and stood at their side while they mourned, means that he has some idea of what lies in the balance here.

The overwhelming response to the call to go back to face the Hamas enemy until it is defeated proves that these are not only Netanyahu and current government supporters, but all the sectors of Israel’s population – those who serve in the army, of course. It seems that one can be part of the opposition to Netanyahu, be within the nationalist camp or outside it, and still care about what the country needs. And continue to care even if the result is that he continues to be prime minister.

What is it that those on the home and battle fronts know that those trying to promote IDF insubordination don’t? What makes them willing to endanger their lives, their livelihood and the nerves of their family members? Even when some of them have no faith in the government and in the person who stands at its head?

They know the simple truth, that even though much time has passed – more than a year and a half since October 7 – our real enemy is not a political one. They know that even if everyday life goes on as usual, the State of Israel is in an existential war. They know that even if it is true that there are extraneous factors influencing the prime minister, Hamas must be destroyed, the hostages must be released, and that the enemy’s ability to murder, kidnap, rape, loot, control and torture – all these we must, absolutely must, destroy.

War and its opposite

When the Swords of Iron War began, no one had to send notices to reservists to get them to come, and even to get those whose reserve duty obligation had ended years ago to come. From the age of 80 down, everyone who had served in the IDF was ready to do anything to help the existential war effort. Our forces had to block the flow of volunteers at some point, people who wanted to help in any way and ignore all justified exemptions from duty.

The necessity of launching the first ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, when the smell of death and smoke in Western Negev communities still filled the air, was painfully clear. During its first few months, despite the painful price in blood, the goal was obvious and the prior split in our ranks made place for an unmatched crucial connection between us all.

The best of our young men ran to the first lines to protect our northern, eastern and southern borders. Steadfast in their drive to push back the enemy from in one area and prevent his breaching defenses in another.

But a feeling of being part of the first wave, despite its accompanying glory and honor, is not enough. Our existence is owed to those who strengthen each area, who come back when called up to protect us over and over. Again and again. This is understood by both those on the frontlines and those who at left biting their lips at home. By those who fight and those who cannot fight but substitute for them on the home front, knowing that there is no choice because nothing can go on otherwise.

It will not be easy. War is frightening. This war is doubly frightening. It causes damage. It has meant unbearable losses, both physical and emotional. But war is the solution when another choice is more difficult, more frightening, more damaging and more costly, both physically and emotionally.

For the State of Israel, surrounded by enemies who clearly state their intent to destroy it, the opposite of war is not peace. The choice on the cruel scales of the Middle East is either war, or a white flag on the road to the destruction of the Zionist entity- the only national home of the Jews of the entire world. The opposite of war here is mass murder, kidnappings, the unrestrained cruelty of the enemy – not peace.

Both the elders and the youth of the tribe understand this. That is why they are enlisting once again, for the sake of the survival of the land and until its total resurgence – and they are from the age of 80 down. ‘The bridegroom from his room and the bride from her chuppah’, as the Torah commands in the case of those who must go out to battle Israel's enemies in an existential war.

Be strong and steadfast, beloved soldiers, do not fear and do not hesitate, because the Lord your G-d is with you wherever you go.

Orly Goldklang is an editor at the Hebrew Makor Rishon newspaper.

Translated by Rochel Sylvetsky