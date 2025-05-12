מחט גולני דובר צה"ל

The commander of the Golani Brigade, Colonel Adi Gonen, updated his troops on American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander's release from Hamas captivity. Alexander was serving as a Golani soldier when he was abducted to the Gaza Strip during the October 7th Massacre.

"Golani stations from command. A little more than a year and a half ago, the murderous Hamas terror organization raided the communities of the Gaza enclave. It massacred, looted, and conducted atrocious acts, while on the other side, on the line of defense, the soldiers of the IDF, including the Golani soldiers, defended fiercely," the commander stated.

He continued: "That day, the soldiers of the Brigade fought heroically against thousands of terrorists and paid a heavy price. The Brigade lost 73 fighters, of the country's best. That terrible morning, a soldier from the Brigade was abducted, 51st Battalion soldier Edan Alexander.

"Since then, throughout the war, the Brigade fought in Gaza, and in Lebanon, and again in Gaza, and will continue to fight as needed until the mission is complete - the return of all hostages and defeat of Hamas. Today, as we fight against that same cruel and bloodthirsty enemy, we received the announcement of Edan's release from Hamas captivity.

"Edan, who fought on that terrible morning, is returning home. The Golani family embraces you, is excited by your return, and we are with you the whole way with the brotherhood that only exists in the Brown Brigade. There's a long road, the fighting is difficult, and the prices are painful, but the Golani Brigade isn't stopping and will keep fighting everywhere and at every time - until victory."