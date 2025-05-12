Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US Ambassador Mike Huckabee on Monday ahead of the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in securing Edan Alexander's release.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the US President reiterated his commitment to Israel and his desire to continue close cooperation with the Prime Minister.

During his meeting with Witkoff and Huckabee, Netanyahu discussed the last effort to reach an agreement to free the hostages according to Witkoff's framework, before expanding the operation in Gaza.

To this end, Prime Minister Netanyahu directed that a negotiations team leave for Doha on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's office stated that the Prime Minister made clear that negotiations will only be conducted "under fire."