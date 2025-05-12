One point five billion Catholics in today’s world. One point six billion Muslims. Jews? Fifteen million.

Talk about outnumbered!

Of course, we knew it all along, how small we are numerically, but it became manifestly apparent, an epiphany, when broadcasters kept mentioning the new Pope, Pope Leo as the spiritual leader over one billion-plus Catholics…so at the moment I wondered how we Jews manage to get noticed at all.

Yet we get noticed more than any other people, and seldom in a good way…eight million in Israel, and the rest scattered between New York City and Boca Raton.

Pope Leo is a fan of the Chicago White Sox, which is good for them…but will he be good for the Jews?

These days, frankly, is anything good for the Jews? The thugs for Hamas are still rioting at Columbia U and on campuses everywhere.

What do they want?

They want us dead.

But we are so few.

Too many.

What did we do?

It does not matter. You’re a Jew.

Since we find ourselves slumping, via the antisemitism, we can use a lift, a kind word, a pat on the back, from so powerful a world figure as the Pope.

Do not bet on this.

Pope Leo is surely aware of Bilam’s prophecy, that we Jews are a “people destined to dwell alone among the nations.”

That’s been taken as a curse, certainly among Popes and the Church. But Rashi sees it differently.

Rashi says that on the day of reckoning, the nations will be counted for their sins, but only the Jews, His treasure, will be exempt.

Hence, a blessing.

A blessed people we are, but it doesn’t always feel that way down on the street, where from one incident to another, we find ourselves recognized and noticed.

Since we are so small in number, what do they want from us? What is their grievance from Gaza to Philadelphia?

Philly is where Dave Portnoy had his own epiphany, the knowledge…and lesson to the rest of us…that to be Jewish is to always be ready for the sucker-punch.

Is it true that Trump differs from Netanyahu on Iran, Yemen and Gaza, and worst of all, that he has plans to recognize a Palestinian state?

Say it ain’t so.

But if so, we are in deep quagmire.

Back to Portnoy.

Portnoy is a young, multi successful entrepreneur whom you probably know from his pizza reviews on YouTube.

One day he steps into a bar, in Philly, which he owns, and finds a party going on upon the theme “F…the Jews.”

What did he do to deserve this? Plus, if it can happen to Portnoy, a guy so rich, so hip, so cool, it can happen to anyone.

Maybe the Pope can explain and straighten this out. A graduate of neighboring Villanova, he’s got strong ties to Philly…and to Dave Portnoy.

A pep talk would be so appreciated

Portnoy is stricken by the fact that patrons and employees are in this together. His impulse is to send the ringleader to Auschwitz as an eye-opener.

But changes his mind. What’s the use?

How does it end? It ends with every curse turned into a blessing.

