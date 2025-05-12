Former members of the United Kingdom's elite Special Forces have come forward with detailed accounts of alleged war crimes committed during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a BBC Panorama investigation. The testimony includes reports of detainee executions, fabricated post-operational reports, and an institutional culture that permitted extrajudicial killings.

Speaking publicly for the first time, over 30 veterans who served with or alongside the Special Air Service (SAS) and Special Boat Service (SBS) provided accounts of serious misconduct. These include claims that unarmed detainees, including children, were executed after being restrained, with some operators allegedly planting weapons on bodies to create a false appearance of legitimate engagements.

One SAS veteran recounted an incident in which a boy, clearly underage, was handcuffed and shot. Others described a routine practice of killing restrained detainees and then staging the scene to appear as though they had posed a threat. “They’d handcuff them, shoot them, cut the cuffs, and plant a pistol,” said one former operator.

The SBS, part of the Royal Navy's Special Forces, has also been implicated. One former SBS member described a "mob mentality" during missions, with soldiers allegedly killing wounded individuals who posed no threat. "It was expected, not hidden. Everyone knew," he said.

Veterans also told the BBC that some elite troops kept personal kill counts and competed to increase them. One former SAS soldier claimed a colleague sought to achieve a kill on every operation and once slit the throat of a wounded Afghan man.

The Ministry of Defence has stated it is "fully committed" to cooperating with the ongoing public inquiry and urged any veterans with information to come forward. It declined to comment further due to the inquiry's scope.

Panorama also reported that former UK Prime Minister David Cameron was repeatedly warned by Afghan President Hamid Karzai about civilian deaths linked to British operations. Cameron's spokesperson denied that specific allegations were raised, asserting that the concerns related more generally to NATO forces.

The BBC's investigation suggests that the knowledge of these practices extended beyond individual squadrons and included senior command levels. "Everyone knew," said one veteran, implying institutional complicity. Post-operation reports were reportedly altered to avoid scrutiny, and legal advisers allegedly coached personnel on how to present events to avoid triggering military police investigations.

The public inquiry currently underway is examining a limited period of alleged misconduct, but the BBC's report suggests the behaviour extended over more than a decade. Former Director of Service Prosecutions Bruce Houlder KC told Panorama he hopes the inquiry will assess the extent of senior officials' knowledge, including that of Lord Cameron.