Reservist Daniel Yahalom, 32, from Haifa, was sentenced to five days in prison for refusing to serve in Judea and Samaria, as reported by Reshet Bet Radio.

According to the report, Yahalom, a master's student at the Hebrew University, was called up for 110 days of reserve service in the Jordan Valley.

He stood trial yesterday before his commanders, where he announced that he, "refuses to serve the occupation in the captured West Bank and the ongoing war in Gaza."

During his trial, Yahalom claimed: "I refuse because I am no longer willing to take part in IDF activity in Judea and Samaria, and that I see the current campaign in Gaza as clearly illegal. Therefore, I have a moral obligation to refuse."

About six months ago, a reservist soldier was sentenced to two weeks of probation for refusing to serve, but Yahalom is the first to receive an actual prison sentence.