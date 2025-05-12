Hamas announced on Sunday evening that it will release Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander, who was abducted by the terrorist organization during its brutal onslaught against Israel.

According to a senior US official, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostages, Adam Buehler, is expected to arrive in Israel alongside Alexander’s parents to welcome him upon his return from Hamas captivity.

Over the past several days, Hamas has been urged by international mediators to make a gesture towards the US administration, reportedly being told: "Give Trump a gift, and he will give you a bigger gift in return." A Hamas source told the Associated Press that the terror group complied with the request and is now waiting to see what political concessions the US president may offer in return.

President Trump addressed the development on Sunday night on his social media platform TRUTH, calling the release a "goodwill gesture towards the US in an effort to end this brutal conflict." He added, "Hopefully this is a first step towards ending this brutal war. I look forward to a day of celebration."

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement Monday morning, clarifying that Alexander’s release is being carried out without Israel offering any concessions, and is the result of unrelenting IDF military pressure and strong diplomatic coordination with the US.

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander, without any compensation, is made possible thanks to the aggressive military and diplomatic policy led by the government of Israel with the backing of President Trump. This includes the ongoing pressure applied by our brave IDF soldiers operating deep within Gaza,” the statement read.

The statement further emphasized that Israel has not agreed to any ceasefire or to the release of terrorists, only to a limited safe corridor to facilitate Alexander’s return.

“We are in decisive days, as Hamas is faced with a deal that could bring about the release of additional hostages. Negotiations will continue under fire, and preparations are underway to intensify military operations,” the Prime Minister’s Office concluded.

In its official communique, Hamas acknowledged that the release comes amid international efforts to secure a ceasefire, stating that it had recently held talks with the American administration and showed what it described as a "positive attitude." The terror group framed the release of Alexander as part of broader efforts to advance a deal, reopen border crossings, and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

Hamas also expressed willingness to engage in "intensive negotiations" for a prisoner exchange deal and the “management of Gaza by independent professional entities”, claiming it would help secure long-term stability and reconstruction of the Strip. The terror group went on to thank Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for their ongoing mediation efforts.