Why does a whiff of incense in the Temple or the aroma of a childhood treat instantly transport us across time and space? A sort of time travel experience?

Why does the Torah attach so much importance to the incense sacrifice that, besides the twice-a-day offering on the Golden altar, it was offered in the Holy of Holies on the holiest day of the year, Yom Kippur?

The answer, both ancient and modern, lies in the extraordinary power of scent- a sense that bridges the physical and the spiritual, whose mysteries continue to captivate scientists and sages alike.

Jewish tradition holds that the sense of smell is uniquely pure. Commentators like the Bnei Yissaschar note that during the original sin in the Garden of Eden, all other senses- sight, hearing, touch, and taste- were involved and thus became spiritually “contaminated.” Only smell remained uninvolved and untainted, preserving its direct channel to the soul.

This spiritual purity is echoed in the Torah, where Isaac, blessing his son Jacob, remarks on the “scent of Gan Eden,” suggesting a direct link to a primordial, uncorrupted state through the sense of scent.

Kabbalistic teachings deepen this idea, associating scent with the ruach (spirit) and foretelling that the Messiah will “judge by scent”-discerning truth through this elevated, spiritual sense in the messianic era. The soul, it is taught, derives a unique pleasure from scent, distinct from any physical enjoyment, highlighting its connection to the spiritual realm.

This spiritual status is reflected in Jewish ritual. The Ketoret, or incense offering, was central to worship in the Temple in Jerusalem. Its role was both practical and mystical: the fragrant smoke masked the odors of animal sacrifices, maintaining the sanctity of the holy space, and its aroma was so potent that pilgrims in Jericho could smell it, and brides in Jerusalem needed no perfume. Maimonides writes that good scents elevate the heart, and the Talmud calls the Ketoret the “most endearing of all sacrifices.”

But the incense was more than a sensory delight. Its fragrance symbolized the elevation of human devotion and prayer, and it was offered in the Temple’s holiest spaces, especially on Yom Kippur. The Zohar, a foundational work of Jewish mysticism, describes the daily recitation of the Ketoret verses as a spiritual shield-protecting against harm, illness, and negative forces, provided one concentrates on its words.

The Ketoret’s recipe blends 11 spices, including galbanum, a foul-smelling resin symbolizing even the flawed or “sinful” souls. Combined, the ingredients created a harmonious fragrance, teaching that every individual, righteous or otherwise, contributes to cosmic unity and atonement.

Kabbalah assigns profound meaning to the very anatomy of smell. The nostrils, especially the left, are seen as channels for divine energy, corresponding to the Sefirot of Chesed (kindness) and Gevurah (judgment). The Zohar and the Arizal (Rabbi Isaac Luria) describe the nostrils as conduits for the “breath of life,” echoing Genesis, where God breathes a soul into Adam. The left nostril, in particular, is associated with the soul’s refining aspect and the flow of spiritual inspiration.

The Ketoret, too, is seen as elevating “sparks of holiness” trapped in impurity, harmonizing fractured realities, and actualizing the soul’s unity with the Infinite.

Modern science, remarkably, echoes the Torah’s ancient wisdom. After mapping the human genome, researchers discovered that the largest single gene family, about 400 functional genes, is dedicated to olfactory receptors. This genetic investment allows humans to distinguish over a trillion scents, surpassing our ability to differentiate colors or tones. Despite this, the olfactory bulb, the brain’s scent-processing center, is tiny, about the size of two stacked M&Ms, yet it contains millions of neurons and is among the most complex neural structures.

What makes smell truly unique among the senses is its direct neural pathway. When you inhale, odor molecules bind to receptors in the nose, sending signals straight to the olfactory bulb-bypassing the brain’s thalamus, which processes other senses like sight and hearing. This direct route connects immediately to the limbic system, the brain’s center for memory and emotion. That’s why a single scent can instantly evoke vivid memories, sometimes from decades past, more powerfully than any sight or sound.

The purity of scent and its direct connection to the brain and the soul within elevate a person beyond the usual constraints of time and space!

Is it any wonder that long before all these discoveries, our commandments and practices highlighted the prominent ways of serving God Almighty through and with the sense of scent?

Despite advances in neuroscience and because scent is intimately connected with the metaphysical and the soul, the precise mechanism of smell remains elusive. Some researchers propose that olfaction may even involve quantum processes, where the vibrations of molecules, not just their shapes, are detected by receptors. If true, this would make smell unique among the senses, relying on both molecular structure and subatomic phenomena- a scientific mystery that mirrors the spiritual mysteries ascribed to scent in religious texts.

From the incense-filled sanctuaries of ancient Jerusalem to the comforting aroma of spices at the close of Shabbat, scent remains our most direct link between earth and heaven, body and soul. Its scientific marvels only deepen the mystery that ancient traditions have long celebrated: scent’s sacred power to unite, heal, and elevate.

In the words of the Zohar, the daily recitation of the Ketoret is a golden crown for the soul, a source of protection, blessing, and spiritual elevation. Whether through ritual, memory, or the simple act of breathing the sense of smell continues to serve as a bridge- a sacred channel-between the worlds. Science today helps us more deeply appreciate what Torah offers us, long before scientists discovered it.

