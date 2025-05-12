President Trump is the greatest friend Israel and the Jewish people have ever had in the White House. The Ayatollahs are the most devious, conniving and untrustworthy cabal in the world. They are evil incarnate. They have perpetrated terrorism via Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis against America and Israel. They have funded and encouraged campus riots and protests throughout America and the world. Regime change has and always should be the goal. Iran is a paper tiger. My sources say its nuclear facilities can be destroyed in two days. This is especially true since Israel wiped out its air defenses on October 28th, 2024 in retaliation for Iran’s launch of 180 ballistic missiles against Israel on October 1st. Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the time that we have “severely damaged Iran’s defense capability and its ability to produce missiles.”

President Trump is against war. He has made this point many times. He also believes in peace through strength. With his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, he ran over 1000 missions against the Houthis. They waved the white flag. President Trump accepted. In order for Israel to stop the Houthis they may have to do more than bomb the airport in Sanaa and the port city of Hudaydah. They may have to copy America’s blueprint.

Of course it all emanates from Iran the “head of the snake”. President Trump has made overtures to the Mullahs. He has also imposed “maximum pressure” with heavy sanctions on its banks and oil exports. Initially, Iran refused to meet. This was just a head-fake. Three meetings were held subsequently. The fourth was canceled. Another is scheduled in Oman this week. It appears the Iranians are up to their old tricks and President Trump will have none of it. President Trump told me over a year ago when I asked if he thought Iran already had a nuclear weapon, he said they could always buy one (my sources say they do not yet have a nuclear bomb but are awfully close). I believe this is the basis for him wanting to make a deal with Iran. Publicly he has said if Iran won’t make a deal “there will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.” He also said, “I would prefer a strong, verified deal.” He went on to say, talking to Hugh Hewitt, ,”Well we could actually blow’em up. Blow’em up or just de-nuke ‘em.”

Most would prefer a deal similar to the one President George W. Bush made with Libya’s Muammar Qadaffi on December 19, 2003. Libya had a decades old nuclear program. The nuclear program was totally disarmed after the agreement. If Iran knew what was good for her she would sign a similar agreement. Instead they are making one demand after another. They are acting like their proxy Hamas who, despite being severely degraded, have the gall to make only demands.

I do believe that President Trump will become frustrated by the Iranian regime’s antics. He does not like being double crossed.

Unless regime change happens along the way, I see either Israel or America or both taking out Iran’s nuclear capabilities. It cannot come soon enough.