A Jewish high school student from the UK proudly represented the Jewish community on Sunday at a nationally televised service at Westminster Abbey, marking 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Sam Rose-Isaacs, a Year 12 student at Yavneh College in Borehamwood and a dedicated member of the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB), was one of several youth representatives selected to distribute white roses to British World War II veterans during the solemn state ceremony.

The event, which was broadcast live by the BBC, was attended by senior members of the Royal Family, political leaders, and military officials.

Wearing his JLGB uniform and a kippah, Sam carried a basket of white roses down the Abbey’s historic nave, offering them to elderly veterans seated in the front rows. “I felt insanely proud to be able to represent the Jewish community,” Sam said in remarks to Jewish News. “This wasn’t just about me or my family—it was for the entire Jewish community around the world.”

He noted the significance of Jewish visibility at the event. “Apart from Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, and two non-Orthodox rabbis—Joshua Levy and Charley Baginsky—I was one of the few visibly Jewish participants on screen,” he added.

Sam described a memorable moment during the procession when he made eye contact and exchanged a smile with Princess Catherine. “I felt on top of the world,” he said. “Knowing this was a once-in-a-lifetime event made it even more meaningful. I stood there in my kippah, in uniform, with JLGB logos on my sleeves, and I felt so proud.”

He was invited to take part in the ceremony after the BBC approached JLGB for youth participants. “I said yes immediately,” said Sam, who has been involved with the organization since primary school. “JLGB has helped me build confidence and deepen my Jewish identity.”

His family watched the broadcast with deep emotion. “My mother was crying when we spoke afterward, and so was a family friend who’s known me since I was nine,” Sam shared. “I’ve received messages from relatives, and I even appeared on my school and JLGB’s social media pages.”

Yavneh College posted proudly: “To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, one of our Year 12 students, Sam, took part in the service at Westminster Abbey.”

Back at school, Sam now hopes to educate others about the historical significance of VE Day. “Some of my friends didn’t know much about it,” he said. “Now I can explain—it’s not just about victory, but also about remembering those who didn’t come home.”

Reflecting on the experience, Sam concluded: “Always be proud of your religion. Proud to be British. Proud to be Jewish. And proud to be part of a generation that remembers history and carries it forward.”