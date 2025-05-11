Muhammad al-Hindi, deputy leader of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, says that the “resistance,” i.e. Hamas-led terrorist organizations, will not release Israeli hostages as long as the “aggression” continues.

Al-Hindi noted that Hamas prefers to reach a comprehensive agreement based on the formula of all-for-all, but is open to the possibility of a comprehensive agreement in stages.

He emphasized that the Israeli demand to disarm the terrorist organizations is totally unacceptable, as it means the beginning of the forced expulsion of Palestinians from, and “this will not happen.”

According to Al-Hindi, Israel is overwhelming Egypt and Qatar, which are playing the role of mediator in the negotiations, with impossible conditions for ending the war, and it is trying to return the hostages without ending the war. On this issue too, Al-Hindi said that "this will not happen."

He also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's words regarding the elimination of Hamas and the surrender of the resistance are nothing but a figment of his imagination.