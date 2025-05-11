Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"I'm pleased to welcome here the Foreign Minister of Germany. We've had excellent relations, and we'll continue them in this conversation. We've already begun. We have a lot of common interests, a lot of common values, and a lot of common challenges, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated.

He added: "I'm sure that as we proceed, we'll make our partnership even stronger. So welcome. I send [my] best wishes to Friedrich Merz and to your effort to continue with the German-Israel alliance."

German Foreign Minister Wadephul responded: "Thank you so much, Prime Minister, for having me and of course, my delegation. It's a privilege to be here, on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Great to be here."

Among the participants in the meeting were the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman; National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi; the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri, the Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, and German Ambassador to Israel, Steffen Siebert.