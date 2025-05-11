A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that his organization is at an advanced stage of direct negotiations with US officials regarding a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Reuters also published a report indicating that the US and the terror organization are holding diplomatic discussions. According to the report, the talks concentrated on two main issues: reaching a ceasefire deal and creating a system to ensure the regular entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has held direct talks with Hamas. Earlier this year, Trump's hostage affairs envoy, Adam Boehler, held talks with representatives of the terror organization to advance the release of hostages with American citizenship.

At the same time, Saudi network Asharq Al-Awsat reported that several Arab states suggested that President Trump present an initiative to end the war during his visit to the region this week. The suggested initiative would include an immediate end to the war, the return of all hostages in one phase, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. In exchange, Hamas would disarm, a local government would be established to govern Gaza, and extensive reconstruction work would begin.