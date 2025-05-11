Hundreds gathered in New York City's Central Park on Sunday to spend Mother's Day calling for the release of 59 hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas Captivity Survivor Ilana Gritzewsky addressed the gathering: "This is not just about Israel, this is about humanity, about human rights, about the world. I ask all world leaders: Please, do not let this chance to free the hostages slip away. Every second matters. Matan and the others are waiting for help."

Dalia Kushnir, the Sister-in-law of Hamas captivity survivor Iair Horn and hostage Eitan Horn, stated: "Iair is back from hell. It seems as if he's free, but he's not. Not until Eitan and all the 58 remaining hostages are back. Eitan is sic,k and he has no time."

She added: "I am here in New York to say we will not rest and we will not stop until the last hostage is back home. Because we understand that the value of life is sacred and that mutual responsibility is in our DNA. And mostly we understand that giving up on the hostages means giving up on us."