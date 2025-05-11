After five months of operational activity in the Golan Heights and Syria, soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade have completed their mission on the northern border.

The troops are now preparing, as part of the 98th Division, for additional missions in the Gaza Strip ahead of the effort to expand the operations in the area.

As part of the activity, the Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, carried out dozens of targeted raids on Syrian outposts, during which hundreds of weapons were confiscated and dismantled.

In the coming days, the Paratroopers Brigade will be replaced by reserve troops, who will continue their activity in Syria.

Arms found in Syria IDF Spokesperson