A Jerusalem family of nine was discovered living in a 1.5-room “hovel” after they were evicted from their home. A representative of the community charity fund, Kupat Yerushalayim, who went to investigate their living conditions reported, “The leaks and falling-in ceiling are dangerous, and make it impossible to live normal, healthy lives.”

Click here to give 7 children a safe home.

The family can only afford the rent because of the squalid condition of the apartment, and they have no money to fix the broken roof or seal cracks in the walls.

In a video of their house, taken by the charity fund representative, the mother can be heard describing her relentless efforts to keep her home clean and free of mold and infestation:

“There are worms again, we already cleaned them. The entire room is like this… around the bathtub is moldy we clean it constantly. Every week we clean with a lot of bleach, also over here there’s mold, we already painted and nothing helps.”

The health and well-being of young Jewish children is on the line. Kupat Yerushalayim is currently running an urgent campaign to raise funds to enable the Brand family to live in healthy and secure surroundings.

Click here to give 7 children a safe home.