The family of Staff Sergeant Tzvi Feldman, who was killed during the 1982 Lebanon War, expressed deep gratitude upon the return of his remains to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally informed the family today (Sunday) of the successful operation to retrieve Feldman's body from Syria.

During the meeting, Feldman's brother conveyed his appreciation, stating, "I thank the Creator of the Universe that we have reached this moment. I hoped for good news—but this is also news. Blessed is the Judge of Truth. Thank you to the Creator of the Universe that we are closing this circle."

Feldman's sister also addressed the Prime Minister, saying, "Mr. Prime Minister, I repeat and say, I knew you would bring us the news." Netanyahu responded, "Those who brought this are the Mossad and the IDF."

The Prime Minister emphasized the collective effort involved in the operation, stating, "We committed to bringing him back—and we did. There was a significant effort by the Mossad, the IDF, and all security branches."

Feldman was killed in the Battle of Sultan Yaqoub in the First Lebanon War in 1982, and was considered missing for about 43 years. 20 IDF soldiers were killed in the battle, and about 30 more were wounded.