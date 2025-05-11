The Hamas terrorist organization continues to construct new tunnels and expand existing ones within the Gaza Strip, despite ongoing Israeli military operations. According to a report by Kan Reshet Bet on Sunday, the IDF has so far destroyed only about 25% of Hamas's known tunnel infrastructure.

Military officials have expressed concern over Hamas's persistent efforts to rebuild and extend its tunnel network, which the group uses to evade direct confrontation with IDF forces. Hamas operatives reportedly utilize these tunnels to plant explosives and launch anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops before retreating underground.

In a separate development, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zarmir met with recently released hostages, including Romi Gonen, Liri Albag, Sasha Trufanov, and Omer Shem Tov. The former captives recounted hearing explosions, tank movements, and Hebrew communications from IDF forces while they were held underground.

Zamir emphasized the military's commitment to the safe return of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas's operational capabilities. "The return of the hostages and ensuring their safety remain our top priorities," he stated. "We will continue to take all necessary actions to achieve our war objectives—bringing all hostages home and defeating the Hamas terrorist organization."