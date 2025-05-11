





A special release back in September of 2023 transported listeners back in time as beloved singer Shlomo Carlebach z”l appeared on a new release, duetting with Eli Levin.

In the months that followed, the song drew over a million plays with its unique ability to transport listeners and music-video viewers to the streets of Jerusalem with a hint of redemption.

With klal yisroel yearning for geulah more than ever, Eli Levin put in the work to provide an uplifting acapella version of the song for listeners to enjoy throughout sefiras haomer and the three weeks.

With Hashem's help, we will all soon be united in the streets of Jerusalem with Eli and Reb Shlomo performing this song for all of Klal Yisroel.

Streaming Everywhere: https://song.link/Carlebach_Levin_AniMaamin

Song Composed by Cecelia Margules

