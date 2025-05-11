תיעוד מהרחפן דובר צה״ל

A source in Central Command confirmed on Sunday morning that terrorist Nour Bitawi, one of the security forces' most wanted targets, was killed on Friday in Jenin.

"We have been chasing him since 2023," the officer told Channel 12 News. "We tried to reach him quite a few times in the last two years. There were moments when we came very close, but we manage to catch up with him on Friday."

According to the source, Bitawi has been on the wanted list for a long time. He controlled the territory, knew how to organize and direct terrorist squads and connect attackers. "He was both a commander and an initiator, with a rare ability to integrate attacks – he transferred funds, made connections, and coordinated the most significant attacks from that region."

"We cannot give more information for security reasons, but this is an extraordinary intelligence success – coming full circle with an accurate source, coordinating aerial measures from all commands, precise entry of a special forces unit, and final identification in the field. Everything happened within four to five hours from receiving the information to the final implementation."

Since the beginning of Operation Iron Wall in northern Samaria, security forces have eliminated over 105 terrorists, arrested about 350 wanted individuals, and confiscated more than 400 weapons.

Since the beginning of the war, over 900 terrorists have been eliminated in the Central Command sector, about 2,000 weapons have been confiscated, and IDF forces have carried out over 100 airstrikes in the area.