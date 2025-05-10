הסרטון החדש שמפרסם החמאס מתוך הרשת

The murderous terrorist organization Hamas released a video Saturday, showing signs of life from the hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana.

The families have approved the video's publication.

This is a psychological warfare tactic employed by Hamas due to concerns about the continuation of military operations and the potential conquest of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas first released a video of the two on March 24. In the first video, the two referred to the end of the ceasefire and the renewal of fighting in Gaza on March 18. Hamas released another video of Bohbot on April 19, where he addressed his wife, Rivka, and the fighting in Lebanon.

Bohbot, 35, from Mevaseret Zion, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival in Re'im, where he worked as part of the event’s production team. At 8:00 AM, he spoke to his wife Rivka and told her, "Everything is fine, I’m trying to evacuate people, I will come home." About an hour later, contact with him was lost, and later, Rivka received a video from Elkana’s friend which had been posted on social media, from which she understood that he had been kidnapped.

Ohana, 24, from Kiryat Malachi, was also kidnapped from the Nova festival. He was classified as missing for two weeks until his family was informed that he had been kidnapped to Gaza. According to testimonies from the festival, Yosef assisted the wounded at the scene.