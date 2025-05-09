Hamas officials told the Saudi A-Sharq television network on Friday that the most recent round of talks with the mediators had failed and did not lead to significant progress. This said, they noted that the negotiations are continuing.

According to the officials, the Hamas negotiation team rejected proposed offers and ideas that were based only on partial settlements.

The officials stressed that the Hamas negotiations team insists on a total agreement, which would include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the total end of the war.

The officials also emphasized that they do not foresee a breakthrough in the talks in the near future, at least not before President Donald Trump's visit to the region.