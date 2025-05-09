Chava Levengrond, the mother of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, who was murdered in a shooting attack at the Barkan Industrial Zone in 2018, has passed away.

Kim, who was 29 at the time of her death and a resident of Rosh Ha'Ayin, was working at the factory when she was killed. Since the devastating incident, Chava struggled to cope with the profound grief, and according to close friends, she was unable to recover from the tragedy of losing her daughter.

The attack occurred in 2018 shortly after 7:30 AM. The assailant, Ashraf Na'alwa, a 23-year-old Palestinian from the village of Shuweika, entered the factory where he had worked as an electrician for seven months prior to the attack. He ascended to the second-floor offices, entered Kim's office, and opened fire. The assailant then moved to another office area, shot Ziv Hajbi, killing him, and wounded another employee.

Kim left behind a 1-year-old and 3-month-old child, a husband, parents, and a sister.